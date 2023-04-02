METALS-Copper slips on demand concerns, firm dollar

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Monday, as a slowdown in top consumer China's factory activity growth fanned demand concerns, and the U.S. dollar firmed over renewed inflation fears.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.5% to $8,951 a tonne by 0221 GMT, and the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 69,340 yuan ($10,067.81) a tonne.

Weighed by slowing production and weaker global demand, the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.0 in March. That followed February's reading of 51.6, which indicated the first monthly expansion in seven months.

The reading far missed expectations of 51.7 in a Reuters poll, and echoed slower growth in an official PMI released on Friday. The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The U.S. dollar started the week higher, as fears over inflation resurfaced after a surprise announcement by major oil producers to cut production further, with traders wagering the Federal Reserve may need to increase interest rates at its next meeting.

A stronger dollar makes it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.3% 18,680 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.6% to $22,630 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.7% to 15,185 yuan, tin SSNcv1 fell 1.9% to 203,680 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 was up 1.2% to 177,100 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.6% at $2,398 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.7% to $2,902.50, nickel CMNI3 slid 1.1% to $23,570, lead CMPB3 slipped 0.3% to $2,100 and tin CMSN3 was down 0.9% at $25,600.

($1 = 6.8873 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Varun H K)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.