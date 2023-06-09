METALS-Copper slips on China data, but set for second weekly gain

Recasts, updates prices

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - Prices of copper slid on Friday after data showed China's factory deflation steepened in May, although the contract was on track for a second consecutive weekly gain on recent measures to support its economy and a weaker dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slid 0.2% to $8,329 a metric ton by 0426 GMT.

China's factory gate prices fell at the fastest pace in seven years in May and quicker than forecasts as faltering demand weighed on a slowing manufacturing sector and cast a cloud over the fragile economic recovery.

Regardless, the contract has risen 1.2% so far this week, aided by China's financial boost and its decision to launch a nationwide campaign to promote automobile purchases and shore up demand in the world's largest auto market.

The move marks the latest measure to boost spending.

Data released this week showing higher auto sales in May and strong solar-related production in March and April fueled hopes of better demand.

The level of water in reservoirs in China's main producing region Yunnan is still tight and aluminium producers will not resume production at least for the early period this month due to strained power supply, according to a Shanghai Metals Market survey.

The dollar retreated on Friday, making the greenback-priced commodity more attractive.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.3% at 66,940 yuan ($9,394.69) a metric ton.

LME LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.2% at $2,258.50, lead CMPB3 added 0.3% at $2,042.50, nickel CMNI3 held steady at $21,135, tin CMSN3 rose 1.2% to $26,125, while zinc CMZN3 shed 0.2% to $2,404.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 1.3% to 18,415 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 up 0.9% at 19,950 yuan, tin SSNcv1 rose 2.9% at 213,750 yuan, a one-month high, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.3% to 158,850 yuan.

($1 = 7.1253 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

