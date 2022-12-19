Commodities

METALS-Copper slips on China COVID woes, recession worries

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

December 19, 2022 — 10:20 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Prices of copper slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by demand concerns amid surging COVID-19 infections in China, while global investors took a risk-off approach due to a bleak economic outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% to $8,287 a tonne by 0216 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session that was supported by China's pledge to boost its economy.

But the world's top metals consumer is currently seeing a wave of surging infections after it relaxed COVID curbs, fueling worries over its industry's supply chains and logistics capability.

China reported five new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 19, compared with two the previous day, increasing the nation's fatalities to 5,242 the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 65,210 yuan ($9,337.72) a tonne.

Panama's Commerce and Industry Ministry ordered Canadian miner First Quantum to craft a plan within 10 days to halt operations at the copper mine it operates in the country, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Globally, risk asset markets were clouded by risk-off sentiment at the beginning of a likely low-volume, pre-holiday week, as reflected by a fourth straight dorp in Wall Street on Monday.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.3% at $2,368 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.1% to $3,008, lead CMPB3 edged 0.2% down to $2,156, while tin CMSN3 gained 1.5% to $23,660.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.5% at 18,560 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 fell 2.2% to 23,410 yuan and nickel SNIcv1 retreated by 1.9% to 212,8600 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 added 0.5% to 192,460 yuan,

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9835 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

