METALS-Copper slips on caution over Russia-Ukraine tension

London copper inched down on Thursday, amid uncertainty over the Russian invasion threat at the Ukranian border, although a softer dollar limited losses.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) dipped 0.1% to $9,983 a tonne, as of 0311 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract SCFcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.1% to 71,410 yuan ($11,277.28) a tonne.

There is a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, Western countries warned on Wednesday, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a pullback. Earlier this week, financial markets saw a relief rally on signs of easing tension.

The dollar index =USD was down about 0.1% after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting were viewed as less hawkish than previously expected. USD/

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $3,241.5 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 edged 0.3% higher to $23,465, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,331.5, zinc CMZN3 was up 0.3% at $3593.5 and tin CMSN3 was steady at $43,730.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.7% to 22,675 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.4% at 173,470 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.3% to 25,025 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.8% to 15,460 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was 0.5% higher at 334,660 yuan.

* Fed officials last month agreed that it was time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and other data, according to the minutes of the Jan. 25-26 policy meeting.

* Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it plans to build a 70 million euro ($79.5 million) recycling plant in Belgium to expand production of recycled nickel along with copper.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stock markets were mostly higher, while bond yields extended their decline as investors weighed risks of a Ukraine invasion against signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve won't be as aggressive as feared in tightening policy. MKTS/GLOB

* The euro was weighed down, after a U.S. official said Russia was increasing troop numbers near its border with Ukraine rather than withdrawing, offsetting a boost it had caught overnight from a modest retreat in U.S. rate hike expectations. USD/

($1 = 6.3322 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

