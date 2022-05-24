METALS-Copper slips from two-week high on dollar rebound, demand woes

By Brijesh Patel

May 24 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Tuesday after hitting a more than two-week high in the previous session, as the dollar rebounded and demand worries persisted due to ongoing lockdowns in top consumer China.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,481.50 a tonne, as of 0504 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 at $9,565 on Monday.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.1% to 72,100 yuan ($10,822.74) a tonne by the midday break.

"China has announced a raft of stimulus package to support the economy. That is bullish and another tailwind is the weak dollar," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"But the Biden administration has warned China of re imposing the tariffs of Trump era if the China-Taiwan situation deteriorates. Also, Beijing yesterday reported the highest COVID-infected numbers."

Beijing stepped up quarantine efforts to end its month-old COVID outbreak as fresh signs of frustration emerged in Shanghai, where some bemoaned unfair curbs with the city of 25 million preparing to lift a prolonged lockdown in just over a week.

The safe-haven dollar clawed back some of its overnight losses on Tuesday, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

SUPPORT: China will broaden its tax credit rebates, postpone social security payments and loan repayments, roll out new investment projects and take other steps to support the economy, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on Monday.

DATA: Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in three months in May, as supply bottlenecks due to shortages of parts and China's lockdowns caused output and new orders growth to slow.

POLL: China's property market woes are likely to worsen this year with prices remaining flat and sales and investment falling further, a Reuters poll showed.

NICKEL: Russia's Nornickel GMKN.MM expects a global nickel market surplus of 37,000 tonnes in 2022, it said on Monday, lowering its estimate from its February forecast.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.6% to $2,939 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.3% to $3,775.50, lead CMPB3 slipped 0.6% to $2,178.50, and tin CMSN3 fell 0.5% to $34,460.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 1.5%, zinc SZNcv1 added 0.3%, nickel SNIcv1 was down 0.3%, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.5%, while tin SSNcv1 fell 1.4%.

($1 = 6.6619 Chinese yuan)

