News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper slips from three-week high on caution, firmer dollar

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

January 25, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds quotes

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Thursday as traders and investors exercised caution after prices hit a three-week high in the previous session following a rate cut in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.3% to $8,541 per metric ton by 0642 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1% to 68,880 yuan ($9,617.02) a ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.7% to $2,215 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.1% to $16,470, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.4% to $2,575.50, lead CMPB3 shed 1.2% to $2,137, and tin CMSN3 lost 0.3% to $26,425.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.1% to 18,880 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 dropped 2% to 16,325 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.1% to 129,650 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 rose 1.3% to 21,385 yuan and tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.7% to 220,260 yuan.

China's central bank announced a deep cut to bank reserves on Wednesday, a move that will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system and send a strong signal of support for a fragile economy.

That came after a Bloomberg report said Chinese authorities were seeking to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan as part of a stabilisation fund to buy shares onshore through the Hong Kong exchange link.

However, the slowing growth in physical consumption of nonferrous metals and mixed macroeconomic data globally put a cap on further price rallies.

"While these announcements might offer some short-term incentives for base metals, we maintain the view that with a lack of sustainable improvements across the nation's performance, prices will come back to their averages in due course," said broker Sucden Financial in a report.

A firm dollar also pressured metals prices.

The U.S. currency was steady near a six-week high, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1623 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.