METALS-Copper slips from near four-month high as dollar gains

Credit: REUTERS/SIYI LIU

December 03, 2023 — 11:52 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Monday, coming off a near four-month high touched last week,as a stronger U.S. dollar offset worries of tighter supply for the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.8% to $8,538 per metric ton by 0441 GMT. The contract hit $8,640 per last Friday, its highest since Aug. 4.

The dollar index =USD bounced on Monday, as geopolitical tension in the Middle East returned to focus and investor caution against a key employment report later this week.

A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

However, supply-side disruptions in the Cobre mine in Panama owned by First Quantum Minerals FM.TO triggered worries in a market recording falling inventories.

First Quantum has suspended its current-year production outlook for the Cobre mine and has initiated international arbitration over a contested contract with the country's government, the miner said on Friday.

Global minersreached agreements with Chinese smelters for a lower copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2024, the first drop in three year.

Demand for copper tube and rod was firm, thanks to better-than-expected orders from the State Grid, solar and air conditioning sectors, analysts at Guotai Junan said in a note.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.7% to 68,830 yuan ($9,645.32) per ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.6% at $2,196.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 added 0.1% to $23,780, zinc CMZN3 nudged 0.1% down to $2,507.50, lead CMPB3 little changed at $2,119.50, and nickel CMNI3 fell 1.5% to $16,780.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.4% to 18,620 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.5% to 20,830 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.5% to 130,020 yuan, tin SSNcv1 moved 2.1% to 199,990 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 slid 1.2% to 15,665 yuan.

($1 = 7.1361 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

