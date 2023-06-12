METALS-Copper slips from near 1-month high on demand worry, rates caution

Updates LME prices at 0414 GMT; adds quotes, details

June 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell from a nearly one-month high on Monday, as tepid physical demand improvement in China and caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.9% to $8,300 per metric ton by 0414 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 66,800 yuan ($9,353.65) per metric ton.

Copper prices registered their second weekly gain by the end of last week, hitting $8,451 per metric ton, their highest since May 11 on falling inventories, rate cuts and stimulus hopes in top global metals consumer China.

Strong growth in China's renewable energy and the automobile sectors, both of which consume copper, also lent support.

But Jinrui Futures said the recent rebound in prices might encourage scrap supply, while downstream physical consumption had not improved significantly, limiting upside in future price rebounds.

"If the risk of overseas recession and other liquidity risks further ferment, ... it is not recommended to bargain hunt," Jinrui added.

The dollar edged up but was still near multi-week lows against some of its major peers as traders were on guard ahead of crucial central bank meetings this week, including the Fed.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 1% to $2,245 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.7% to $21,030, zinc CMZN3 dropped 1.6% to $2,365.50, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,050 while tin CMSN3 lost 2.5% to $25,840.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.6% to 18,240 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.7% to 19,750 yuan, tin SSNcv1 shed 0.9% to 209,470 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 2% to 163,100 yuan and lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.6% to 15,255 yuan.

($1 = 7.1416 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)

