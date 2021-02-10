METALS-Copper slips from 8-year high on soft U.S. inflation data, China holidays

HANOI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Thursday, slipping from an eight- year high hit in the previous session, as data showed soft U.S. inflation while trading was tepid during a major holiday in top consumer China.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.7% to $8,243 a tonne by 0233 GMT, while aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.7% to $2,065.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 shed 0.7% to $2,080.50 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 eased 0.2% at $2,719 a tonne.

U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in January, tempering expectations for a sustained acceleration in inflation this year.

Commodities are usually hedged against inflation as their prices usually rise when inflation is accelerating.

Meanwhile, trading was subdued as the Shanghai Futures Exchange is shut during Feb. 11-17 for the Lunar New Year holidays.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Producers of nickel pig iron in Indonesia are looking at converting their material into an intermediate product that can be turned into nickel chemicals for the lucrative electric vehicle market.

* Rough seas and a shortage of containers have bogged down shipments of copper cathodes from top copper producer Chile, and may continue to slow exports, according to a senior mining executive and local industry analysts.

* Stocks were flat in early trading in Asia as investors kept tapping the brakes on runs in asset prices after taking in tepid U.S. inflation data and comments from the Federal Reserve chief affirming the outlook for a slow recovery. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

