METALS-Copper slips below $10,000 as rally stalls ahead of holidays

April 30 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged lower on Friday, after touching their highest level in more than 10 years above $10,000 in the previous session, as investors gauged the potential impact of high prices on demand for the industrial metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.2% at $9,867 a tonne, as of 0236 GMT. It rose to as high as $10,008 on Thursday, near a record of $10,190 hit in February 2011.

London copper was on track for its 12th monthly gain in last 13 months.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.5% to 71,950 yuan ($11,124.17) a tonne, after touching a record peak of 73,060 yuan earlier in the session.

The London exchange will be closed on May 3 for a bank holiday while the Chinese bourses will be shut from May 3-5 for the Labour Day break.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Factory activity in top metals consumer China expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April as supply and transport bottlenecks weighed on production and overseas demand lost momentum.

* Copper's rally, driven by a combination of optimism about recovery prospects for the pandemic-hit global economy and supply concerns, is likely to stall in the second half of 2021 as China reins in stimulus spending, a Reuters poll showed.

* Asian shares slipped but world stocks held near a record high after strong U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy fuelled investors' appetite for risk. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.4699 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

