METALS-Copper slips as US dollar firms ahead of key economic data

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, used as a gauge of economic health, drifted lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, with markets awaiting key economic data from the U.S. and China for clues on demand outlook of the red metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.1% at $8,477.50 per metric ton by 0209 GMT, extending its losses from the previous session.

The dollar index =USD strengthened after Federal Reserve officials said on Monday additional interest rate hikes are likely given that inflation remains persistently high and the labor market is still tight.

A stronger dollar makes it less attractive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 nudged 0.2% lower to 68,830 yuan($9,534.83) per metric ton.

China will release its trade data later in the day and inflation data on Wednesday. Demand from the world's top metals consumer was slow amid disappointing economic recovery and a traditional summer trade lull.

The U.S. will release its inflation data on Thursday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 lost 0.4% at $2,222 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 moved down 0.6% to $27,600, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.5% to $2,483, lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.3% to $2,132, while nickel CMNI3 was up 0.1% to $21,130.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.2% to 18,435 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.5% to 20,840 yuan, tin SSNcv1 slipped 0.1% at 226,870 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 dipped 0.2% to 166,180 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 added 0.4% to 15,940 yuan.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

