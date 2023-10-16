METALS-Copper slips as upbeat dollar, high inventories weigh

BANGALORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged lower on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar regained footing ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this week, while elevated inventories also kept prices of the metal under pressure.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% at $7,951 per metric ton by 0245 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 also dipped 0.3% to 66,100 yuan ($9,039.44) per ton.

The dollar was up 0.1% .DXY as markets awaited Powell's speech on Thursday to weigh the U.S. central bank's upcoming policy moves.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers.

Goldman Sachs said on Monday it expects industrial metals markets to remain vulnerable to incremental softness in the near term due to deteriorating demand and the impact from higher interest rates.

The copper market could face near-term pressure from the likelihood that Chinese imports of the metal could be restrained, the bank said in a note.

China's trade data on Friday showed September imports of copper, used widely in the construction, transport and power sectors, fell 5.8% year-on-year.

However, copper stocks on the LME MCUSTX-TOTAL held near their highest levels since October 2021, while those in SHFE CU-STX-SGH warehouses recorded weekly gains last week.

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.2% at $2,176.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 fell 0.2% to $25,155, zinc CMZN3 dropped 1.4% to $2,410.50, lead CMPB3 gained 0.8% to $2,089, and nickel CMNI3 eased 0.2% to $18,525.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.8% to 18,795 yuan a metric ton, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.5% to 16,245 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 slipped 1.5% to 149,970 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was steady at 216,960 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 slid 1.5% to 20,880 yuan.

