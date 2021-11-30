METALS-Copper slips as uncertainty over Omicron impact looms

By Eileen Soreng

Nov 30 (Reuters) - London copper prices reversed course to fall on Tuesday as fears that the Omicron COVID-19 variant could prove more vaccine-resistant knocked global risk sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $9,539.5 a tonne by 0540 GMT. The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.2% to 69,670 yuan ($10,933.26) a tonne.

Risk sentiment worldwide weakened after drugmaker Moderna's MRNA.O top boss told the Financial Times that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against Omicron as they have been against the Delta variant. MKTS/GLOB

"While the severity of the new variant remains a big uncertainty, it casts a shadow over demand growth in the near future and further complicates the supply chain," analysts at ING said in a note.

"In particular, imports of blister/anode from Africa to China may experience further delays and could potentially lead to a supply gap of copper raw materials."

While on-warrant copper inventories in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL stood at 64,725 tonnes - their highest since Oct. 11 - it is down nearly 73% from an August high.

Cash premium over the three-month contract MCU0-3 eased to $85 a tonne, indicating that the tightness in nearby supplies has eased.

While some countries initiated travel restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, markets had earlier drawn comfort from remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden that the world's biggest economy would not return to lockdowns.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's factory activity unexpectedly picked up in November, growing for the first time in three months as raw material prices fell and power rationing abated, taking some pressure off a manufacturing sector grappling with soft demand.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 edged 0.3% lower to $2,621 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.8% to $19,980 a tonne and lead CMPB3 traded 0.8% higher at $2,288.

* LME zinc CMZN3 was little changed at $3,196.5 but was headed for its biggest monthly drop since January.

* "The worst of power-related disruption to Chinese refined zinc supply seems to be behind us and fundamentals don't look great in China at the moment," JP Morgan said in a note.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.5% to 18,775 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 was down 0.5% at 147,660 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.4% to 15,320 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 ticked 0.2% lower to 22,820 yuan a tonne. Tin SSNcv1 rose 0.6% and was on track to record its best monthly performance in four.

($1 = 6.3723 yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

