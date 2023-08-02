METALS-Copper slips as traders await clarity on Chinese stimulus

Adds quotes, details and updates prices, as of 0456 GMT

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Wednesday after traders exercised caution and awaited China to roll out concrete measures to boost its economy even as Beijing's new policy guidelines helped support metals in recent sessions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $8,595 per metric ton by 0456 GMT. The contract hit its highest since June 22 of $8,860 in the previous session.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropped 1.3% to 69,570 yuan ($9,682.94) per metric ton, slipping from its highest since April 2022 hit on Tuesday.

"I expect the market to be lower until China announced (details of the) stimulus," said a metals trader.

Weak data from top metals consumer China also weighed on the demand outlook for metals, though they raised hopes for a government stimulus into sectors benefiting metals consumption.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which indicates the demand interest to import copper into China, fell to $29 per metric ton, the lowest since May 18.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.7% to $2,239 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 fell 1.4% to $2,532.50, lead CMPB3 eased 0.5% to $2,135.50, tin CMSN3 edged down 0.3% at $27,635 and nickel CMNI3 shed 1% to $22,130.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.4% to 18,515 yuan per metric ton, tin SSNcv1 dropped 1.4% to 226,500 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 dipped 0.3% to 171,770 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.3% to 21,090 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.2% to 15,930 yuan.

Lead inventories have been improving. SHFE lead stocks PB-STX-SGH were last at 47,637 metric tons, their highest since March 17. LME stockpiles of the metal MPBSTX-TOTAL were last at 55,075 metric tons, their highest since December 2021.

The LME cash tin contract was trading at a $99 per metric ton discount to the three-month contract, switching from a premium that has lasted since mid-April, suggesting that nearby tightness has eased.

($1 = 7.1848 yuan)

