METALS-Copper slips as steady dollar counters supply headwinds

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices opened lower on Monday as the U.S. dollar steadied amid uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's interest rate path, although supply headwinds lent some support to the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% to $8,524 per metric ton by 0143 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 68,580 yuan ($9,622.29) per ton.

The dollar index =USD held steady after rebounding in the previous session as the New York Fed president said that it's "premature" to speculate about interest rate cuts.

A firmer dollar typically weighs on metal prices as it makes it more expensive to buy the greenback commodity.

However, tightening supply of copper concentrate provided some support to the market.

Fees to process the raw material have fallen by a quarter in less than three months in the Chinese spot market, mainly due to fears of a decline in supply from First Quantum's FM.TO Cobre mine in Panama.

LME aluminium CMAL3 lost 0.7% to $2,233 a ton, nickel CMNI3 fell 1% to $16,975, zinc CMZN3 slid 0.8% to $2,511.50, lead CMPB3 slid 0.3% to $2,075, and tin CMSN3 shed 0.6% to $25,030.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.7% to 18,865 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was little changed at 132,650 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.1% to 20,760 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.1% to 15,595 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 decreased 1.5% to 206,830 yuan.

