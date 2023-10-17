METALS-Copper slips as markets weigh fallout from Middle East conflict

By Swati Verma

BENGALURU, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged lower on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar regained footing ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this week, while investors remained cautious over the risk of an escalation in the Middle East war on global economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $7,932.50 per metric ton by 0535 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.4% to 66,060 yuan ($9,032.73) per ton.

U.S. President Joe Biden will make a high-stakes visit to Israel on Wednesday as the country prepares to escalate an offensive against Hamas militants, while major oil producer Iran warned of 'preemptive action'.

The initial impact on metals markets would mainly be through a reduction in risk appetite, although any disruptions in crude supply could lead to further upward pressure on oil prices and slow global economic growth, said Craig Lang, a Singapore-based analyst at CRU.

Goldman Sachs on Monday said it expects industrial metals markets to remain vulnerable to incremental softness in the near term due to deteriorating demand and the impact from higher interest rates.

The dollar was up 0.1% .DXY as markets awaited Powell's speech on Thursday to gauge the U.S. central bank's upcoming policy moves.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers.

Further keeping prices pressured, copper stocks on the LME MCUSTX-TOTAL held near their highest levels since October 2021, while those in SHFE CU-STX-SGH warehouses recorded weekly gains last week.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.Lreported a rise in quarterly output across its copper and aluminium portfolios on Tuesday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.3% at $2,174.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 rose 0.4% to $25,160, zinc CMZN3 dropped 1.4% to $2,412, lead CMPB3 gained 1% to $2,092.50, and nickel CMNI3 was steady at $18,620.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.7% to 18,805 yuan a metric ton, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.8% to 16,290 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 slipped 1% to 150,840 yuan, tin SSNcv1 rose 0.3% to 217,610 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 slid 1.3% to 20,920 yuan.

($1 = 7.3134 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

