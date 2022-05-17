METALS-Copper slips as hawkish Fed, weak China data weighs

May 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, as bets over big U.S. rate hikes following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and a recent batch of weak economic readings from top metals consumer China added to growth worries.

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $9,332 a tonne, as of 0158 GMT, after hitting a more than one-week high of $9,434 on Tuesday.

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was steady at 71,670 yuan ($10,622.81).

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy.

* The dollar =USD rose 0.1% against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/

* China's new home prices in April fell for the first time month-on-month since December, official data showed, hit by strict COVID-19 lockdowns in many cities.

* Mainland China reported 1,305 new coronavirus cases on May 17, compared with 1,100 new cases a day earlier.

* Data on Monday showed China's economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment.

* U.S. retail sales increased 0.9% in April, while industrial production accelerated 1.1% last month amid continued strong demand for motor vehicles and other goods.

* Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, risks losing out on billions of dollars of mining investment if the government fails to defuse protests that are hitting the industry and denting production, analysts and executives said.

* Global equity markets rallied and Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as solid U.S. retail sales in April suggested economic growth might strengthen, as did an easing of China's lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.. MKTS/GLOB

