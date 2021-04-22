METALS-Copper slips as Chinese physical buyers shun high prices

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, April 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell on Thursday, on subdued demand from physical buyers reluctant to purchase the metal after a 21% rally in London so far this year, although a softer dollar lent some support to the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $9,409.50 a tonne by 0422 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.4% to 69,200 yuan ($10,668.15) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

Copper prices have more than doubled since March last year to near a decade-high on both strong macro and fundamental factors, diminishing appetite from some downstream buyers, especially as an economic recovery in top consumer China slowed.

"Downstream acceptability of current copper prices is still low. As a result, trading has become relatively stalemate," said Huatai Futures in a note, but it added that there is still some demand prior to the Labour Day holiday in early-May. CN/HOLIDAY

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $48 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 18, while ShFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH were last at 202,464 tonnes, an 11-month high.

But, many investors are still bullish on copper as the dollar USD= weakened, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies and as copper demand outlook from green energy sectors remained bright.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.5% to $16,115 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 decreased 0.2% to $2,809 a tonne, while ShFE nickel SAFcv1 aluminium rose 1% to 18,175 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.4% to 21,415 yuan a tonne.

* Antofagasta's ANTO.L copper production in January-March fell 5.7% year-on-year to 183,000 tonnes due to a surge of COVID-19 infections in Chile.

* A jump in copper scrap supply this year on decade high prices are unlikely to meet robust demand, leaving shortages that could trigger stock draws and further price gains.

($1 = 6.4866 yuan)

