METALS-Copper slips as China's coronavirus outbreak raises demand fears

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Friday alongside stock markets and oil prices as poor economic data and new coronavirus restrictions in China, the world's biggest raw materials consumer, weakened the outlook for economic growth and demand.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.8% at $7,877.50 a tonne at 1215 GMT after reaching an eight-year high of $8,238 on Jan. 8.

"We are just hitting the buffers here," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. "Commodities had a phenomenal run, and that just screams correction."

A coronavirus outbreak in China and the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday may curb industrial activity. This and slow progress suppressing the virus in Europe and the United States are forcing investors to reassess copper's near-term outlook, he said.

But many analysts, including Hansen, say supply will tighten as the year progresses, pushing prices higher.

OUTBREAK: China reported 103 COVID-19 cases on Friday, with Beijing launching mass testing in some areas and Shanghai testing all hospital staff.

ECONOMY: Economic activity in the euro zone shrank markedly in January, PMI surveys showed, while forecasters surveyed by the European Central Bank downgraded their growth expectations for the bloc this year.

MANUFACTURING: Japan's factory activity slipped into contraction in January.

MARKETS: Oil prices and Chinese and European equities fell. The U.S. dollar steadied after three days of losses. O/RMKTS/GLOB.SSFRX/

POSITIONING: Speculators are reducing bets on higher copper prices from multi-year peaks. 3085692MNET

COPPER STOCKS: However, copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the LME, Comex and the Shanghai Futures Exchange are dwindling, with ShFE inventories the lowest since 2011. CU-STX-SGH, HG-STX-COMEX, MCUSTX-TOTAL

TIN: Benchmark tin CMSN3 was down 0.6% at $21,860 a tonne after tightness in the LME system pushed prices to $22,395, the highest since 2014, on Thursday.

STOCKS: Stocks in LME-registered warehouses have plunged to 1,030 tonnes, near record lows, with almost 40% already earmarked for delivery. MSNSTX-TOTAL, 0#LMESTX-TOTAL

SPREAD: The premium for cash tin over the three-month contract surged to a record high of around $553 a tonne on Thursday before easing on Friday to around $500. MSN0-3

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 1.1% at $1,976.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 1.2% to $2,677, nickel CMNI3 slipped 2.4% to $17,960 and lead CMPB3 was 0.8% lower at $2,023.50.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.