METALS-Copper slips as China industrial profits slump, tight supply caps losses

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Wednesday after data showed a deepening slide in China's industrial profits, while tight global stocks and demand hopes limited the metal's losses.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.2% to $8,345 per metric ton by 0154 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.6% at 68,040 yuan ($9,413.26) per metric ton.

Profits at China's industrial firms shrank by 18.8% year-on-year in the first five months of 2023, official data showed, as companies wrestled with margin squeezes from softening demand amid a stumbling post-COVID economic recovery.

Global exchange copper stocks sank to 15-year lows, stoking concerns about supply especially if demand in top buyer China starts to pick up amid stimulus measures.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said at a World Economic Forum summit in Tianjin that the country would take steps to boost demand and accelerate green transition.

Chilean state-run miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is still evaluating the hit to operations from weather-related stoppages in the country's central-south region, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

Some operations at its star copper mine, El Teniente, are still paused after heavy rains, the miner said. While underground operations were able to continue, production at the Sewell and Rojo areas remains halted.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.3% to $2,188.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.3% to $26,215, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.5% to $2,375.50, lead CMPB3 slipped 0.3% to $2,090.50, and nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $20,670.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.6% to 18,290 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 moved up 0.2% to 20,140 yuan, tin SSNcv1 rose 1.2% to 213,570 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 shed 0.3% to 15,460 yuan, and nickel SNIcv1 was little moved at 161,450 yuan.

($1 = 7.2281 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

