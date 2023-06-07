METALS-Copper slips after weak China data, investors hope for more stimulus

Recasts, adds comments, updates prices

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London slipped on Wednesday after data showed a lower-than-expected China exports in May, while a weaker dollar and hopes of more stimulus to bolster economic growth in China lent some support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.2% to $8,325.50 a tonne by 0404 GMT, and the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.3% to 66,680 yuan ($9,367.01) a tonne.

China's exports fell more than expected in May year-on-year, while imports contracted at a slower pace, customs data showed on Wednesday.

The year's first five months saw China's imports of unwrought copper and copper products fall 11% to 2.14 million tonnes, customs data showed.

The drop in imports partly contributed to a tight market as demand improved after buyers benefitted from the recent fall in prices.

Market participants expected to see a less tightened market this month, with some large-sized smelters resuming production after maintenance.

Analysts at CITIC Futures pointed out a 70,000 tonnes supply gap in the refined copper market last month.

The tight supply is seen easing on rising copper ore and concentrate stocks at ports, analysts at Guotai Junan said.

Aiding the sentiment was hopes for more stimulus in the property sector, propelling demand outlook as construction is the main consumer for most industrial metals.

The U.S. dollar =USD dipped on Wednesday, making it more attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Other base metals gained. LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,223.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 was up 0.7% at $25,800, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.8% to $2,338, lead CMPB3 moved up 0.5% to $2,035.50, and nickel CMNI3 rose 0.6% to $21,090.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 ticked up 0.1% to 18,130 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 added 0.8% at 19,480 yuan, lead SPBcv1 increased 0.7% to 15,165 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 was up 1.6% to 161,370 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 moved 0.6% up at 210,060 yuan.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sohini Goswami)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

