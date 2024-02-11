News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper slightly up tracking dollar; China closed for new year

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

February 11, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by Neha Arora for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices were marginally higher on Monday, tracking a slightly weaker U.S. dollar, although trade volumes were expected to be dampened as markets in top metals consumer China were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.05% at $8,173 per metric ton at 0211 GMT.

The dollar eased on Friday as traders shrugged off revised U.S. monthly consumer prices that rose less than initially estimated in December. USD/

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,209 a ton, nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.6% to $16,010, zinc CMZN3 edged 0.07% lower to $2,299 and lead CMPB3 rose 0.7% to $2,046.

"With markets closed in China for the Lunar New Year holidays, focus will switch to supply side issues," ANZ Research said in a note.

Further policy measures are anticipated from China following the Lunar New Year celebrations, Sucden Financial said in a report over the weekend.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.