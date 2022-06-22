METALS-Copper slides to 15-month lows on fears of an economic downturn

(Adds analyst comment and LONDON dateline, updates prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices slumped to their lowest level in over a year on Wednesday on increasing fears that rapid interest rate hikes would topple the global economy into recession as China grapples with COVID-19 lockdowns, hitting demand for metals.

Aluminium and other industrial metals joined the selloff in risky assets, which also hit oil and equity markets. [MKTS/GLOB]

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 3% to $8,725 a tonne by 1000 GMT after falling to its lowest since March 5, 2021 at $8,691.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading 1.6% lower at 67,060 yuan ($9,971.60) a tonne.

"The industrial metals are most certainly caught in the crosshairs, with China still on the slow path to recovery and then the added worries about the overall global outlook," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

China's strict "zero-COVID" policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has battered the economy and manufacturing sector in the world's top metals consumer.

"Last week's aggressive rate hike from the FOMC is continuously raising concerns about whether the economies around the world can cope with that kind of rapid increase," Hansen said.

The technical outlook in many LME metals was deteriorating and a break below $8,700 support in copper would trigger further losses, he added.

* The dollar index rose, making greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/]

* The U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, according to economists polled by Reuters.

* The world refined copper market showed a 3,000-tonne surplus in April, compared with a 22,000-tonne deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin on Tuesday.

* LME aluminium fell 2.1% to $2,480 a tonne, zinc slipped 1.6% to $3,535, lead eased 2.1% to $2,021.50, nickel lost 3.7% to $25,000 and tin tumbled 4.8% to $29,830.

