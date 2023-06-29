METALS-Copper slides on strong dollar, weak data from China

Updates prices at 0647 GMT, adds quotes

June 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices declined on Thursday as weak data from top metals consumer China weighed on the demand outlook, while a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.3% to $8,233 per metric ton by 0647 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.8% to 67,230 yuan ($9,278.22) per metric ton.

The dollar =USD climbed after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not rule out more rate hikes at the next meeting and reiterated that most central bankers will see two rate rises this year.

In China, factory activity is expected to contract for a third straight month in June, underscoring the need for further policy stimulus to counter weak demand.

This follows data on Wednesday showing annual profit at China's industrial firms declining in double-digit percentage rate in the first five months of this year due to softening demand.

Base metals are widely used across different economic sectors and in the manufacturing industry.

"The domestic (copper) supply is expected to pick up month-on-month after July... It is expected that there will still be downward pressure in the future," Jinrui Futures said in a note, adding that the medium and long-term macroeconomic outlook remained gloomy.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.4% to $2,166 per metric ton, while nickel CMNI3 rose 0.2% to $20,100, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.7% to $2,365, lead CMPB3 was almost unchanged at $2,071 and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.3% to $26,125.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.6% to 17,970 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 shed 2.1% to 155,370 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.5% to 19,925 yuan, tin SSNcv1 fell 0.4% to 213,170 yuan and lead SPBcv1 was almost flat at 15,460 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2460 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Elaine Hardcastle)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.