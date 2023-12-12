METALS-Copper slides on firmer dollar ahead of Fed decision

Recasts, updates prices as of 0402 GMT

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices slid on Wednesday as the dollar gained ahead of an interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve due later in the day.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slid 0.4% to $8,321 per metric ton by 0402 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 lost 0.2% to 67,850 yuan ($9,446.57) per ton.

The dollar index =USD climbed following an unexpected rise in U.S. consumer prices in November that added to expectation the Fed will not pivot to rate cuts early next year.

A stronger dollar typically weighs down metal prices as it makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Also weighing on the metal market was demand outlook from top consumer China.

A readout from an agenda-setting meeting attended by top Chinese officials early this week failed to propose any large fiscal stimulus measures and lacked details, disappointing investors, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Copper is widely used in power, construction and transportation sectors and its consumption has been hit by property woes in the world's top metal consumer.

Nevertheless, Rio Tinto's RIO.AX, RIO.L chairman on Tuesday expressed optimism about China's economic growth potential and said the global miner would stick to its long-term strategy there, according to state media.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.1% to $2,118 a ton, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.2% to $24,540, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.5% to $2,418, nickel CMNI3 fell 1.3% to $16,300, while lead CMPB3 nudged up 0.2% to $2,041.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.2% to 18,365 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.4% to 20,645 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.4% to 15,510 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 lost 1.7% to 129,110 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 was little changed at 206,280 yuan.

($1 = 7.1825 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Subhranshu Sahu )

