METALS-Copper slides on dollar strength, caution over China demand

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices slid on Mondayas a firm dollar ahead of U.S. economic data and caution over top consumer China's demand offset raw material supply concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slid 0.5% to $8,499 per metric ton by 0606 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1was down 0.3% to 68,790 yuan ($9,577.31) per ton.

The dollar started the week on a steady footing as investors took stock of U.S. economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, while escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept risk sentiment in check.

A firmer dollar makes it more expensive for non-dollar holders to purchase the greenback-priced commodity.

LME copper contract recorded its best weekly gain last week since November, boosted by a deep cut by China to bank reserves.

However, optimism started to fade last Friday, with China's industrial firms recording a second yearly decline in profits in 2023.

Recent demand also slowed down as copper users gradually start the Chinese New Year holiday early, resulting in weak spot trading and inventory build-up, analysts at Nanhua Futures said.

SHFE on-warrant copper stocks climbed for a fifth week in a row last Friday to 50,532 tons CU-STX-SGH.

Also weighing on the market was supply tightness of mined copper, which led to Chinese smelters proposing production cuts.

Elsewhere, LME zinc CMZN3 lost 0.7% to $2,558.50 a ton, aluminium CMAL3 declined 1.4% to $2,243, nickel CMNI3 fell 1.9% to $16,465, lead CMPB3 eased 0.5% to $2,152.50 and tin CMSN3 slipped 0.6% to $26,510.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.4% to 21,345 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 slid 1.6% to 129,050 yuan, lead SPBcv1 moved 0.4% lower at 16,230 yuan, tin SSNcv1 lost 0.9% to 220,680 yuan, and aluminium SAFcv1 slipped 0.6% to 18,920 yuan.

($1 = 7.1826 Chinese yuan renminbi)

