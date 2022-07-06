METALS-Copper slides as firmer dollar, recession fears choke demand

(Adds comments, details and updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

July 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest since November 2020, weighed down by a robust U.S. dollar and threats to demand from heightened fears of a global recession and renewed lockdowns in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 2.5% at $7,483 a tonne, as of 0440 GMT, its lowest since November 27, 2020.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai dropped 5.5% to 57,550 yuan ($8,582.76) a tonne by the midday break.

The dollar stood tall near a 20-year peak against the euro, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

"The base metals complex remains pressured by macro headwinds stemming from China's COVID lockdowns and the impact of monetary policy tightening and slowing global growth on demand," Standard Chartered said in a note.

Adding to slowdown worries, business growth across the euro zone slowed further last month, according to a survey in which forward-looking indicators suggested the region could slip into decline this quarter.

In 2022, supply side may exceed the demand side in base metal complex. Investors are refraining to take a large position in this market as recession fears mount, said Vandana Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC Comtrade.

COVID: China is fighting COVID-19 flare-ups on multiple fronts across the country including an emerging cluster in Shanghai, spurring mass testing drives and fresh restrictions.

INTEREST RATES: Central banks around the world are raising interest rates sharply to rein in soaring inflation, restraining economic growth.

MARKETS: Asian stocks slipped as investors' fears deepened that the continent is leading the world into recession. [MKTS/GLOB]

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium fell 1.3% to $2,361.50 a tonne, zinc lost 1.1% to $2,960, lead fell 0.5% to $1,928.50, and tin dipped 4.4% to $24,860.

Shanghai aluminium lost 3.6%, zinc fell 2.3%, nickel dropped 4.6%, lead eased 0.4%, and tin shed 5.6%.

($1 = 6.7053 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.