METALS-Copper slides as China manufacturing slowdown dents demand outlook

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices were under pressure on Wednesday as China's manufacturing data failed to meet market expectations, further denting the metal's demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slid 0.2% to $8,095 per metric ton by 0201 GMT, after recording a third consecutive monthly loss in October.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October from 50.6 in September, marking the first contraction since July and missing analysts' forecasts of 50.8 by a large margin.

That followed Tuesday's official data showing a lower-than-expected October manufacturing activity in the world's second largest economy.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.3% to 67,220 yuan ($9,186.07) per ton.

Further weighing on the market was higher supply.

Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer, rose 4.1% year-on-year in September to 457,393 tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Investors are also awaiting the U.S. economic figures, before the Fed meeting later in the day.

The dollar index =USD was steadier, making it less attractive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% at $2,246 a ton, tin CMSN3 was unmoved at $24,080, zinc CMZN3 nudged 0.1% lower to $2,428, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.4% to $18,065, while lead CMPB3 moved up 0.3% to $2,092.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slipped 0.2% to 19,170 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1% at 20,960 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.2% to 16,265 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.4% to 141,270 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 lost 3.4% at 205,730 yuan.

($1 = 7.3176 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

