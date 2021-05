METALS-Copper sinks as inflation fears eclipse South American political risk

Updates throughout, changes dateline from HANOI

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday as rising inflation pushed investors into a risk-off sentiment, offsetting the impact of potential supply disruptions in the top producing region of South America.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 2.6% to $10,136 a tonne by 1140 GMT.

The metal, widely used in the power and construction industries, was on track for its biggest daily fall since February. Last week, copper hit a record of $10,747.50 a tonne and has jumped 32% so far this year.

"A lot of good news has already been priced into copper," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke, citing the muted impact of potential for higher royalties and strikes in top producer Chile and a socialist party leading polls in Peru have had on prices.

He said the metal's supply and demand dynamics were positive relative to other metals, making copper less vulnerable to an extensive price correction from record highs.

MARKETS: Global stocks slipped and the dollar firmed as a threat of unwanted inflation had investors shy away from assets seen as vulnerable to any removal of monetary stimulus. MKTS/GLOB

"SUPERCYCLE": Citi expects copper prices to trade above $12,000 a tonne over the 3-4 months, amid a "supercycle" fuelled by the bank's expectation of strong producer margins over the next five years.

PREMIUMS: The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which reflects Chinese demand for imported metal, rose for the first time since February on Monday to $38.50 a tonne, rebounding from a more than five-year low of $37 a tonne hit on Friday.

SPREADS: LME copper sank into a deep contango, indicating plentiful supply.

The discount of LME cash copper to the three-month contract CMCU0-3 swung to $28.75 a tonne, the widest since June 2020, compared to a premium of $30 a tonne last month.

INDONESIA: China's Lygend Mining said its $1.05-billion nickel and cobalt smelting project in Indonesia had churned out its first batch of mixed hydroxide precipitate.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.2% to $2,449.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 2.3% to $2,987, lead CMPB3 eased 1.6% to $2,193, tin CMSN3 lost 1.9% to $29,875, while nickel CMNI3 was 1.4% lower at $17,720.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by David Evans)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

