METALS-Copper sheds gains as firmer dollar, inventory build-up weigh
By Eileen Soreng
Jan 18 (Reuters) - London copper shed early gains on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made the greenback-priced metal expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses eased some fears of supply tightness.
"Market is in consolidation mode due to lack of convictions among participants. If inventory builds turn out to be smaller than expected, or we even start to see inventory drawdown post Lunar New Year, I believe investors then will be more comfortable to long again," a Singapore-based trader said.
The dollar strengthened 0.1%, as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in. [USD/]
Meanwhile, leaders of a group of Peruvian communities said in a public hearing on Monday that they rejected a government proposal to prevent future blockades affecting MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine.
FUNDAMENTALS
($1 = 6.3431 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
