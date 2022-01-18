METALS-Copper sheds gains as firmer dollar, inventory build-up weigh

(Adds comments, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Jan 18 (Reuters) - London copper shed early gains on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made the greenback-priced metal expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses eased some fears of supply tightness.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,724 a tonne, as of 0535 GMT.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.4% to 69,950 yuan ($11,027.73) a tonne.

"Market is in consolidation mode due to lack of convictions among participants. If inventory builds turn out to be smaller than expected, or we even start to see inventory drawdown post Lunar New Year, I believe investors then will be more comfortable to long again," a Singapore-based trader said.

LME copper inventories were at 92,500 tonnes, their highest level since November 2021.

The dollar strengthened 0.1%, as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in. [USD/]

Meanwhile, leaders of a group of Peruvian communities said in a public hearing on Monday that they rejected a government proposal to prevent future blockades affecting MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $3,002 a tonne, nickel was up 0.6% at $22,200, lead eased 0.1% to $2,354.5 and zinc was flat at $3,509.5. Tin climbed 1.7% to $42,000 a tone, a record high.

* ShFE aluminium was up 0.5% at 21,175 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 0.7% to 163,990 yuan, zinc fell 0.5% to 24,430 yuan and lead inched 0.1% lower to 15,615 yuan. Tin gained 3.7% to 316,950 yuan a tonne, having earlier hit a record high of 319,700 yuan.

* The premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract surged to $495 per tonne, highest since April 2009, suggesting tightness in nearby supplies. Nickel inventories in LME-registered warehouses were at 97,038 tonnes, the lowest level in more than two years.

* Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden expects to resume nickel production at its Harjavalta smelter in the near future, the company said on Monday, after production was stopped due to a slag explosion.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click [TOP/MTL] or [MET/L]

($1 = 6.3431 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.