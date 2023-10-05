METALS-Copper set for worst week in nearly 11 months

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Copper eased on Friday, on track for its steepest weekly decline in nearly 11 months, as a firm dollar and high inventories weighed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged 0.1% lower to $7,888.50 per metric ton by 0029 GMT. It was down 4.6% on a weekly basis, set for the worst weekly performance since the week ended Nov. 18 last year.

The dollar index .DXY was set for its 12th consecutive week of gain, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL climbed to 169,900 tons, the highest since May 2022.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.2% to $2,236 a ton, rebounding from four consecutive sessions of losses. On a weekly basis, it was down 4.7%, on track for the biggest weekly decline since Feb. 10.

LME nickel CMNI3 extended its fall to the fourth straight session, down 0.7% at $18,355 a ton. The contract was set for the fifth consecutive week of decline.

LME zinc CMZN3 fell 0.3% to $2,470 a ton. It was down for every trading day of the week and was on track for the biggest weekly decline since the week ended Dec. 16 last year.

LME lead CMPB3 rose 0.1% to $2,137.50 a ton, but on a weekly basis it was down 1.5%, set for the third straight week of decline.

LME tin CMSN3 was flat at $24,139 a ton. It was the only contract set for a weekly gain across the base metals complex, up 0.8%.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM Aug

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Aug

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA Aug

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Sept

0645 France Reserve Assets Total Sept

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls Sept

1230 US Unemployment Rate Sept

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

