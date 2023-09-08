METALS-Copper set for worst week in four on firm dollar; risk-off sentiment

Updates prices at 0553 GMT, adds quotes

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices were on track for their biggest weekly decline since the week ended Aug. 11 on a rally in the dollar and as risk-off sentiment spilledover from the equities market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $8,282 per metric ton by 0553 GMT. On a weekly basis, the contract declined 2.6%.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.5% to 68,810 yuan ($9,370.57) a ton. The contract was also set for a weekly decline.

The dollar was headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The stock market in Asian financial hub Hong Kong was shut after the city suffered the heaviest rain since records began 140 years ago.

"Metals are following risk-off sentiment globally. Because of the typhoon, Hong Kong is closed. So we're avoiding a blood bath in equities," said a metals trader.

The dollar pushing higher against the offshore yuan and the Japanese yen also contributed to the fall in metal prices, the trader said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.9% to $2,177 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.2% to $20,240, zinc CMZN3 fell 1% to $2,456, lead CMPB3 was down 0.2% at $2,225 and tin CMSN3 decreased 1.5% to $25,700.

LME tin was on track for its third straight weekly rise, partly helped by supply worries from Myanmar.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.1% to 18,940 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.7% to 166,100 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.1% to 21,335 yuan, tin SSNcv1 shed 1.3% to 219,000 yuan while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.9% to 17,075 yuan.

SHFE lead is set for its fourth straight weekly increase, contrasting LME lead that is down 1% week-on-week, the biggest weekly fall since Aug. 4.

