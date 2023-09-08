METALS-Copper set for worst week in four on firm dollar and higher stocks

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices were on track for their biggest weekly drop in four weeks, after a firmer dollar and rising inventories pressured prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $8,283.50 per metric ton by 0304 GMT. On a weekly basis, the contract declined 2.6%, the worst weekly performance since Aug. 11.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.5% to 68,800 yuan ($9,369.47) a ton. The contract was also set for a weekly decline.

The dollar was headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL piled up to their highest level since October 2022 to 133,850 tons.

Weak Chinese economic data and property woes continued to dampen risk sentiment, though expectations of further policy support cushioned the fall in metal prices.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.6% to $2,182 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.1% to $20,255, zinc CMZN3 fell 1% to $2,454, lead CMPB3 was down 0.9% at $2,210.50 and tin CMSN3 decreased 0.7% to $25,895.

Tin was the only contract across the base metals on the LME rising on a weekly basis and on track for its third straight weekly increase, partly helped by supply worries from Myanmar.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.6% to 19,045 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.7% to 166,150 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.2% to 21,310 yuan, tin SSNcv1 shed 1.3% to 219,160 yuan while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.3% to 16,975 yuan.

SHFE lead is set for its fourth straight weekly increase, contrasting LME lead that is down 1.6% week-on-week, the biggest weekly fall since July 7.

($1 = 7.3430 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

