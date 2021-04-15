METALS-Copper set for weekly rise on bullish sentiment

HANOI, April 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices in both London and Shanghai were set for their weekly rise on Friday, after some banks raised their outlook on the metal.

Goldman Sachs said copper could reach $15,000 a tonne by 2025 and raised its 12-month target to $11,000 a tonne, while Citi said on Monday copper consumption could "materially overshoot our base forecasts in 2021" and recommended clients to take bullish copper exposure over the next few weeks.

However, subdued physical indicators still pressured prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $9,257 a tonne by 0207 GMT, still up 3.6% for the week.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.9% to 68,710 yuan ($10,522.85) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London and rising 2.8% week-on-week.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $50 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 20, indicating falling demand for imported copper into China despite the second quarter being a traditionally strong consumption season.

Meanwhile inventories in LME and ShFE warehouses have been rising. MCUSTX-TOTAL, CU-STX-SGH

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.4% to $2,330.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 dropped 0.2% to $16,340 a tonne. ShFE zinc SZNcv1 rose 1.3% to 21,870 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin SSNcv1 advanced 1.4% to 182,040 yuan a tonne.

* Asian shares were little changed ahead of a raft of Chinese economic data, while world stocks on the whole flew at a record level, fuelled by strong U.S. economic data that may herald a solid recovery ahead. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

