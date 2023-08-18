METALS-Copper set for weekly loss as US rate jitters, China data weigh

(Adds details, quotes and updates prices, as of 0617 GMT)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Friday as the dollar retreated from a two-month high, although the metal was on track for a weekly decline as traders gauged disappointing China economic data and fears of further U.S. rate hikes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $8,259 per metric ton by 0617 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.7% to 68,270 yuan per metric ton.

Still, LME copper was on track for its third straight weekly decline while SHFE copper was also poised for a weekly loss.

The dollar was on track for a fifth weekly gain versus major peers, the longest streak for 15 months, as a resilient U.S. economy argued for high rates for longer while China's floundering recovery spurred demand for the safety of the U.S. currency.

A firm dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies and vice versa.

"Copper inventories have ticked upward in recent weeks, which has the potential to send prices even lower as mainland Chinese demand disappoints and U.S. dollar strength continues to cap global demand for industrial metals," said analysts at BMI in a note.

Despite low copper exchange inventory in China, stockpiles in LME warehouses climbed to 91,400 tons, the highest since June 9.

LME aluminium dipped 0.1% to $2,144.50 a ton, nickel rose 0.3% to $20,405, zinc advanced 0.1% to $2,301, tin increased 0.2% to $25,350 while lead fell 0.5% to $2,130.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.4% to 18,405 yuan a ton, nickel rose 2.4% to 168,050 yuan, zinc increased 0.4% to 20,005 yuan, lead was up 0.2% at 16,050 yuan, and tin climbed 0.7% to 212,420 yuan.

Rising tin inventories in both LME and SHFE warehouses are weighing on prices.

SHFE tin is set for its fourth straight weekly loss. LME tin is on track for the third consecutive weekly decline, the longest losing streak since the week ended March 17.

Contango in LME zinc strengthened, with the cash contract at a $12.50-a-ton discount to the three-month contract, as of Thursday, the biggest discount since July 21, as inventories in LME-registered warehouses surged.

