METALS-Copper set for weekly loss as strong dollar weighs

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked lower on Friday and headed for a weekly loss as a firmer dollar, boosted by prospects of a series of U.S. interest rate hikes this year, weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $9,738 a tonne by 0505 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.3% to 70,310 yuan ($11,067.04) a tonne.

The U.S. dollar was headed for its best week in seven months on Friday after breaking through key levels against the euro as traders priced in a year of aggressive Fed rate hikes.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, while higher U.S. interest rates could trim liquidity in financial markets and dampen economic recovery prospects and metals demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chile's Senate on Thursday pushed forward an amended version of the country's mining royalty bill, which would raise tariffs on firms operating in the world's top copper producing nation despite being watered down amid industry pushback.

* The Chilean Copper Commission has maintained its projection for 2022 copper prices at $3.95 per pound, as prices trend moderately down following a surge last year.

* Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue.

DATA/EVENTS

0630 France GDP Preliminary Q4

0900 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA Q4

0900 Germany GDP Flash YY NSA Q4

1000 EU Consumer Confidence Jan

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted Dec

PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

($1 = 6.3531 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

