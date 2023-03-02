Commodities

METALS-Copper set for weekly gains, investors eye China demand

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

March 02, 2023 — 11:14 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - London copper prices were on track for a weekly gain on Friday, as promising economic data from top metals consumer China bolstered demand prospects, while markets awaited a key parliamentary meeting in the Asian country for further cues on policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $8,937 a tonne, as of 0404 GMT, rising 2.5% so far this week.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.6% to 69,580 yuan a tonne.

The gain came as higher-than-expected manufacturing and services data in China lifted sentiment among investors, who are also awaiting a key parliamentary meeting starting this Sunday.

That said, caution over actual market fundamentals remained.

"While macro data such as very strong February manufacturing PMIs and more encouraging property sales indicate a broad-based uptick in economic activity, more copper-specific datapoints such as inventories, premiums and orderbooks paint a somewhat more muted recovery," analysts at J.P. Morgan Global Commodities Research said in a note.

Also weighing on the market was the dollar stance, which remained firm after a fresh set of data indicated the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, and concerns grew the United States may impose more sanctions on China.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive to buyers holding other currencies.

Global copper smelting activity declined in February despite a further rebound in activity in top refined metal producer China, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Thursday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,413 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.4% to $3,061.50, lead CMPB3 shed 0.8% to $2,109 and tin CMSN3 lost 0.4% to $24,475.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was nudged 0.1% up at 18,680 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 3.1% to 185,320 yuan, tin SSNcv1 shed 4.5% to 197,430 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 slid 0.9% to 23,315 yuan.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

