METALS-Copper set for weekly gain on weaker dollar, low inventory

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Friday and were on course for a weekly gain, as a weaker U.S. dollar and low inventories provided strong support despite muted trading due to a week-long holiday in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.4% at $9,870 a tonne, as of 0308 GMT, putting it on track for a gain of nearly 4% this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The dollar index =USD was set on Friday for its worst week in nearly two years as the euro held firm at a three-week high and sterling gained after hawkish shifts from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

* A softer U.S. currency makes greenback-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* Copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME-approved warehouses at 82,400 tonnes have fallen more than 60% from the 2021 peak scaled in August, with further declines likely.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian equity markets fought for a footing, supported by an Amazon-led bounce in U.S futures, but oil's rise to a seven-year high kept traders on edge over prospects that interest rates will rise to curb global inflationary pressures. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Dec

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Jan

1330 US Unemployment Rate Jan

1330 US Average Earnings YY Jan

1215 - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent and Chief Economist Huw Pill hold an online briefing for businesses on the central bank's Feb. 3 interest rate decision and new economic forecasts PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

