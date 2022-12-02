METALS-Copper set for weekly gain on hints of rate-hike slowdown, China demand

(Recasts, adds comments, and updates prices)

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices traded within a narrow range on Friday, but were set for weekly gains as traders assessed bets of a slower pace of U.S. interest rate hikes and China's re-opening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange held its ground at $8,332 a tonne, as of 0532 GMT, having gained 4% so far this week.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.2% to 65,760 yuan ($9,323.56) a tonne.

During the week, the market's outlook was brightened after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said rate hikes could slow "as soon as December".

Investor focus has turned to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, for more clues on a shift in the Fed's rate-hike trajectory.

The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows, making greenback-priced metals less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Another supporting factor were hopes of rising demand from the world's top metals consumer China following signs of its easing COVID-19 curbs and the latest supports to its property sector.

Nevertheless, it's better not to be optimistic as demand for copper could be affected by a slower global economic growth, Zhang Weixin, an analyst at China Futures, said in a report on Friday.

Globally, factory output fell in countries including the United States, China and Japan, although the downturn eased in Europe.

Among other metals, aluminium moved 0.5% higher at $2,497 a tonne, zinc lost 0.4% to $3,068 a tonne, lead slid 0.2% to $2,169.5 a tonne, while tin added 0.3% to $23,400 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium added 0.4% to 19,215 yuan a tonne, nickel nudged 0.2% down to 200,800 yuan a tonne, zinc gained 1% to 24,535 yuan a tonne, and tin was up 0.3% at 187,100 yuan a tonne.

