METALS-Copper set for weekly gain on Chinese stimulus hopes

Recasts, updates prices at 0756 GMT

July 28 (Reuters) - Prices of most nonferrous metals rose on Friday, with copper set for a weekly gain, as hopes for a demand recovery boosted by stimulus in China offset a jump in the U.S. dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.5% to $8,610.50 per metric ton by 0756 GMT, and the contract was up 1.8% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed 0.1% lower at 69,100 yuan ($9,649.36) per metric ton, but gained 0.5% from a week earlier.

Pledges from the Chinese authorities to boost the country's troubled property sector - which consumes a vast amount of metals - have been fuelling bullish sentiment.

A Reuters poll showed analysts have trimmed price forecasts for copper and other industrial metals as supply expands while demand in top metals consumer China remains muted.

The global copper market was in a 287,000-metric-ton surplus in January-May, compared with a 74,000-metric-ton deficit a year earlier, the International Copper Study Group had said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.2% at $2,208.50 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 1.1% to $21,935, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.9% to $2,475, lead CMPB3 edged down 0.2% at $2,154.50 and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.5% to $28,810.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.1% to 18,390 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.5% to 171,910 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 0.4% to 20,645 yuan, tin SSNcv1 declined 1.9% to 233,660 yuan while lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.2% to 15,960 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1611 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Varun H K)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.