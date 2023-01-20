METALS-Copper set for weekly gain on China demand, but recession fears linger

Recasts, adds comments, updates prices

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Copper traded in a tight range on Friday as sentiment cooled due to lingering concerns about a global recession, though the metal was headed for a weekly gain, driven by a weaker dollar and expectations of higher demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.1% at $9,316.50 a tonne by 0536 GMT, taking its gains to 1.4% for this week and 12% for the month so far.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 70,270 yuan ($10,352.55) a tonne.

Investors bet on a strong recovery in physical demand after the Chinese New Year, while the dollar index =USD hovered around a seven-month low, making the greenback-priced commodity more attractive for those holding other currencies.

"For now, onshore physicals are soft, copper demand is still 10% lower year on year and import arbitrage is negative," said Zerlina Zeng, a senior research analyst at Fitch Solutions.

"But onshore traders are turning more positive on China's macro outlook, which supported the relatively strong import flows of copper based on customs imports cleared via Shanghai."

China imported 347,367 tonnes of refined copper in December, bringing its total imports in 2022 to 3.67 million tonnes, an annual increase of 6.6%, customs data showed.

Data on Thursday showed the U.S. job market remained tight, reinforcing concerns that Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive interest rate policy that could lead the economy into a recession.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.3% to $2,594.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 slid 0.7% to $3,432, tin CMSN3 nudged 0.4% higher to $28,915, and lead CMPB3 gained 0.3% to $2,149.50.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 3.7% to 219,410 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.4% to 19,140 yuan, lead SPBcv1 fell 0.5% to 15,220 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.1% to 24,650 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.5% to 231,290 yuan a tonne.

SHFE trading on Friday evening and next week will be closed because of the Lunar New Year holidays.

