METALS-Copper set for weekly gain on China demand, but recession fears linger

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Copper traded in a tight range on Friday amid renewed concerns of global recession, while the metal was headed for a weekly gain driven by bright demand expectations from top consumer China and a weaker dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $9,323.50 a tonne by 0202 GMT, having gained 1.5% this week and 12% so far this month.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 70,180 yuan ($10,349.96) a tonne.

Investors betted on a strong recovery in physical demand after the Chinese New Year, while the dollar index =USD hovered around a seven-month low, making the greenback-priced commodity more attractive for those holding other currencies.

Data on Thursday showed the U.S. job market remained tight, reinforcing concerns that Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive interest rate hike path that could lead the economy into a recession.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.3% to $2,595 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 slid 0.9% to $3,425, tin CMSN3 nudged 0.4% higher to $28,915, and lead CMPB3 gained 0.6% to $2,154.50.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 3.2% to 218,300 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.3% to 19,115 yuan, lead SPBcv1 fell 0.6% to 15,210 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.8% to 24,590 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.4% to 231,040 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.7807 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.