METALS-Copper set for weekly fall as demand outlook darkens

Credit: REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

May 12, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds comments, updates prices

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - London copper climbed on Friday but prices were set for their biggest weekly drop since November, as gloomy global economic performance darkened metals demand outlook, against rising supplies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% to $8,214.50 a tonne by 0451 GMT, having touched a five-month low in the previous session.

The contract has lost 4.3% so far this week, its biggest weekly drop since last November.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 2.5% to a four-month low at 64,700 yuan ($9,360.40) a tonne.

China's industrial metals consumption has remained subdued in the second quarter, which is traditionally a peak demand season, due to a slow economic recovery and sluggish export market.

A slew of downbeat data this week suggested a sluggish economic recovery in the world's second largest economy, exacerbating concerns over metal demand outlook, amid rising supplies of the metal.

Production at 22 smelters surveyed by Antaike, with a total capacity of 11.12 million tonnes, totalled 886,700 tonnes last month, up 18.5% from a year ago.

Copper inventories in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL climbed to a near two-month high on Thursday.

A risk-off tone across markets sparked by weak economic data weighed on sentiment across the complex, exacerbated by a stronger USD, which dented investor appetite, analysts at ANZ said in a research note.

The U.S. dollar was clinging close to a more than one week peak on Friday, as data pointed to a slowing U.S. economy, with investors betting that the Federal Reserve would further pause its interest rate increases.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.1% to $2,212.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 added 0.4% to $2,115, nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.7% to $21,935, while tin CMSN3 shed 1.1% to $25,040.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.2% to 17,940 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 lost 1.6% to 20,820 yuan, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.2% to 15,265 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 slid 2% to 168,630 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 dropped 3.2% to 199,760 yuan.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Eileen Soreng and Rashmi Aich)

