METALS-Copper set for weekly drop on demand concerns, stronger dollar

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - London copper prices were on course for a drop this week, amid concerns over the outlook for global demand and as hawkish remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials sent the dollar higher.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.4% at $8,145.5 a tonne as of 0437 GMT. It has lost 4.1% so far this week, retreating from a five-month high last Friday.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.7% to 65,880 yuan ($9,245.02) a tonne.

Asian stock markets were cautious and the dollar was set for a weekly gain, after comments from Fed officials, in the wake of employment data still showing a tight U.S. labour market, dashed investors' hopes for less aggressive monetary policy.

A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced metal costlier for buyers holding other currencies.

German industrial group Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DEwarned on Thursday that its sales and profit would "nosedive" next year as high inflation and energy costs were compounded by an expected recession in Europe.

Meanwhile, top metals consumer China struggled with rising COVID-19 cases this week, including in big cities like Beijing and Guangzhou, fanning concerns about its economic performance.

"Orders from buyers have remained moderate since September. The current sentiment is weak as it's hard to find any bright spot of demand next year," a Chinese copper tube producer said.

China produced 953,000 tonnes of refined copper in October, up 10.9% from a year ago, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Among other metals, LME zinc CMZN3 climbed 1.1% to $3,021 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.4% to $2,401.5 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 eased 1% to $22,350 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.5% to 19,165 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 declined 0.8% to 199,360 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 eased 0.4% to 184,300 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 nudged 0.3% to 24,320 yuan a tonne.

