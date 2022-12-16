Commodities

METALS-Copper set for weekly drop on China, recession fears

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

December 16, 2022 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices crept lower on Friday due to ongoing worries that a global recession and rising COVID-19 cases in China would depress economic growth and demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped 0.3% to $8,272 a tonne by 1130 GMT, after touching its highest in more than five months at $8,600 on Monday.

It has declined 3.4% so far this week.

"China's COVID problems are still a headwind for industrial metals prices," said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

"Although we've seen restrictions ease, our China economics team is making the point that the near-term outlook for China's activity is pretty bleak."

China, the top market for metals, set out urgent plans to protect rural communities from COVID-19 on Friday as millions of city-dwellers planned holidays for the first time in years.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1.14% to 65,260 yuan ($9,370.24) a tonne.

China has introduced some policies to bolster the property industry, but efforts to boost domestic growth will not be felt in the near-term, StoneX Financial analyst Natalie Scott-Gray said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks raised policy rates this week and indicated more hikes were likely, fuelling fears of a global slowdown.

"We think the value of industrial metals is still a bit overdone and we see prices falling over the next couple of months," said Gardner, adding that the trough for copper is forecast at $7,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 1.1% to $2,411 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 rose 1% to $28,595, lead CMPB3 added 0.5% to $2,163, but zinc CMZN3 shed 2.1% to $3,092.50 and tin CMSN3 slipped 0.7% to $23,435.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9646 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.