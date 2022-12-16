METALS-Copper set for weekly drop on China, recession fears

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices crept lower on Friday due to ongoing worries that a global recession and rising COVID-19 cases in China would depress economic growth and demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped 0.3% to $8,272 a tonne by 1130 GMT, after touching its highest in more than five months at $8,600 on Monday.

It has declined 3.4% so far this week.

"China's COVID problems are still a headwind for industrial metals prices," said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

"Although we've seen restrictions ease, our China economics team is making the point that the near-term outlook for China's activity is pretty bleak."

China, the top market for metals, set out urgent plans to protect rural communities from COVID-19 on Friday as millions of city-dwellers planned holidays for the first time in years.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1.14% to 65,260 yuan ($9,370.24) a tonne.

China has introduced some policies to bolster the property industry, but efforts to boost domestic growth will not be felt in the near-term, StoneX Financial analyst Natalie Scott-Gray said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks raised policy rates this week and indicated more hikes were likely, fuelling fears of a global slowdown.

"We think the value of industrial metals is still a bit overdone and we see prices falling over the next couple of months," said Gardner, adding that the trough for copper is forecast at $7,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 1.1% to $2,411 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 rose 1% to $28,595, lead CMPB3 added 0.5% to $2,163, but zinc CMZN3 shed 2.1% to $3,092.50 and tin CMSN3 slipped 0.7% to $23,435.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9646 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.