METALS-Copper set for steep weekly loss as slowdown worries choke demand

June 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London headed on Friday for their worst week in a year, while prices in Shanghai were on track for the sharpest weekly fall since March 2020 as growing concerns over recession and weak economic readings pointed to a likely impact on demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.6% at $8,273 a tonne, as of 0717 GMT, its lowest level since February 2021. The contract lost 7.7% so far this week.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading 4.1% lower to 63,670 yuan ($9,508.24) a tonne and was down 7.2% for the week.

"We expect base metals to extend losses following their recent fall caused principally by the Fed's tightening and China's economic slowdown on the back of the country's zero-COVID policy," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

"A stronger U.S. dollar and weaker global economic growth will cause a significant drop in demand across base metals. Risks are broadly skewed to the downside." [USD/]

The U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to reining in 40-year-high inflation is "unconditional," its chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers and acknowledged that sharply higher interest rates may push up unemployment.

Manufacturing growth is slowing from Asia to Europe as China's COVID-19 curbs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupt supply chains, while the growing risk of a recession in the United States poses a new threat to the global economy.

Copper, used in power and construction sectors and is seen as a gauge for global economic health, has fallen more than 20% since scaling a peak of $10,845 in March.

CHILE: Union leaders at Chile's state-owned mining firm Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, reached an agreement with the company to end a national strike over the decision to close a smelter located in a highly polluted area.

COVID: Mainland China reported 143 new coronavirus cases for June 23, compared with 135 new cases a day earlier. COVID restrictions in China have battered the country's economy and manufacturing sector.

ILZSG: The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 10,900 tonnes in April from a revised deficit of 31,700 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed.

TIN: Prices of tin dropped 9.7% to $24,380 a tonne, their lowest since March 2021 and were on track for their biggest weekly percentage fall, down nearly 22%, as supply risks eased.

INVENTORIES: Stocks of tin in LME-registered warehouses have jumped 70% to 3,255 tonnes since April.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium fell 2% to $2,427 a tonne, zinc lost 2.6% to $3,400, lead was down 1.5% at $1,917.50, nickel dipped 3.9% to $23,100.

Shanghai aluminium lost 2.2%, zinc fell 5.1%, nickel dropped 8%, lead was down 1.3% and tin slumped 9.5%.

