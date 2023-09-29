METALS-Copper set for second consecutive quarter of decline

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday but were on track for a second straight quarter of decline, as rising inventories and a rally in the dollar weighed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.7% to $8,275.50 per metric ton by 0556 GMT. The contract was down 0.5% on a quarterly basis and was also set for the second straight month of decline.

The dollar index .DXY rose 3% so far this quarter, on track for the best quarterly performance in a year. A firm dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL leaped 140% so far this quarter to 167,825 tons, the biggest quarterly increase in 18 years.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed for public holidays and will reopen on Oct. 9.

LME zinc CMZN3 is on track for its best quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2022, up 10.7% so far.

LME lead CMPB3 rebounded 4.5% so far this quarter, following two quarters of decline.

LME nickel CMNI3 was on track for the third straight quarter of decline. It is the worst performer of all LME base metals, down 36.4% year-to-date.

LME tin CMSN3 is set for its first quarterly drop since the third quarter of 2022 because of a big fall in August.

Yet tin is the only LME base metal to register a gain so far this year, up 2.1%.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK GDP QQ, YY Q2

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Sept

0645 France Producer Prices YY Aug

0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA Sept

0900 EU HICP Flash YY Sept

0900 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash MM, YY Sept

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Aug

1230 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY Aug

1230 US PCE Price Index MM, YY Aug

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final Sept

