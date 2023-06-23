METALS-Copper set for first weekly fall in four as dollar jumps

Updates prices at 0743 GMT

June 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London were set for their first weekly decline in four weeks on Friday, as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.2% to $8,468.50 per metric ton by 0743 GMT. The contract was down 1.2% week-on-week.

The dollar rose, supported by a bout of risk aversion as hawkish comments from global central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, stoked fears that their aggressive monetary tightening could push economies into a deeper downturn.

LME nickel CMNI3 declined 0.7% to $21,025 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 shed 3.1% to $2,381, lead CMPB3 decreased 1.1% to $2,139, tin CMSN3 was down 0.2% at $27,025 while aluminium CMAL3 lost 0.8% to $2,184.50.

On a weekly basis, aluminium was on track for its biggest fall since Feb. 10 and nickel was set for its steepest decline since May 12. The nickel contract was down 8.8%, reverting almost all of last week's gains.

Base metals prices this week were also dented by a lack of meaningful stimulus from top metals consumer China after its economy failed to rebound quickly from a COVID-19 lockdown slump as the market had expected.

Zinc was down 4.1% week-on-week, the biggest decline in four weeks, while tin edged up 0.3% and lead eased 0.3%.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.