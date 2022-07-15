METALS-Copper set for biggest weekly loss since March 2020

By Mai Nguyen

July 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices were on track for the worst weekly loss in 28 months on Friday, pulled down by a strong dollar and weak demand outlook as lacklustre economic growth and aggressive rate hikes loom.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 2% at $7,029 a tonne, as of 0600 GMT. It was down 9.9% on a weekly basis, set for its biggest drop since March 2020.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropped as much as 3.4% to 53,870 yuan ($7,971.65) a tonne, its lowest since November 2020.

Economic growth in top metals consumer China slowed sharply in the second quarter, expanding 0.4% year-on-year and missing expectations, as widespread lockdowns to curb record COVID cases hit industrial activity and consumer spending.

Meanwhile, inflation in the United States at the highest since 1981 is seen triggering a jump in rate hike this month, which is expected to slow growth and push up the dollar.

"Things are looking uncertain in China which was the only stabilising factor for industrial commodities amid growing recession risk in the United States and Europe," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

The dollar hovered near its two-decade high, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

"We see little relief from stronger dollar at least until the end of this month," Kumari added.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 tumbled to its lowest since December 2021 at 138,380 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 dropped 4.1% to 184,310 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's primary aluminium production rose 3.2% to 3.39 million tonnes in June from a year earlier as high global prices spurred an increase in output.

* Chinese regulators on Thursday pledged to help local governments deliver property projects on time after homebuyers threatened to stop mortgage payments on unfinished apartments, in the first sign Beijing was stepping in to end the market chaos.

"This (payment halt) could potentially disappoint expectations of recovery in property market. Such developments are really worrisome for metals demand outlook," Kumari said.

($1 = 6.7577 yuan)

