METALS-Copper set for biggest quarterly drop since Sept 2022 on China worries

June 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday on Chinese stimulus hopes, but were set for the biggest quarterly fall since September 2022 on weak China data and prospects of further U.S. rate hikes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.9% to $8,246.50 per metric ton by 0507 GMT, but was down 8.3% from the previous quarter.

Strong U.S. economic data bolstered the prospect of more interest rate hikes and lifted the dollar. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

China's economic growth has slowed in recent months, raising hopes for more stimulus. The country, the world's biggest metals consumer, plans to promote household consumption and has pledged more steps to boost demand.

"There's more chatter about property sector support, and the Chinese government approved measures to bolster household spending on appliances," said a metals trader while noting a lack of strong stimulus.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.2% to 67,410 yuan ($9,297.29) per metric ton.

LME nickel CMNI3 has been the worst performer across the base metals complex so far this year, down 31.2% to $20,675 per metric ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,169 per metric ton on Friday, but was down 10.1% on a quarterly basis, heading for its biggest quarterly fall since end-September.

Zinc CMZN3 has been the second worst performer across LME base metals, down 20.5% year-to-date. But it gained in June and was up 0.9% at $2,362 per metric ton on Friday.

LME tin CMSN3 is the only LME base metal that has gained on a year-to-date basis, up 8.1%. It was last at $26,810 per metric ton.

LME lead CMPB3 advanced 0.6% to $2,064 per metric ton, but was set for the biggest weekly decline since Feb. 3.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.5% to 18,075 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 1.7% to 157,990 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.6% to 20,080 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.1% to 15,470 yuan and tin SSNcv1 jumped 3.9% to 220,630 yuan.

($1 = 7.2505 yuan)

